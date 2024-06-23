Collector, SP make surprise checks at Pachamalai hillock, seize & destroy 250 litres of spurious liquor

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Collector and the Superintendent of Police made a surprise inspection in the Pachamalai hillock on Friday night and seized around 250 litres of spurious liquor and destroyed it.

Based on information that spurious spirit has been widely available in Pachamalai and its surrounding areas, the district collector M Pradeep Kumar along with the SP V Varun Kumar went to the Pachamalai hillock on Friday night with a police team. During the elaborate inspection, they found that 250 litres of liquor was being brewed at the suspected spot of Nesakulam village and soon, they seized the liquor which was ready for supply for local consumption.

Subsequently, the Collector called on all the residents from the Nesakulam village and spoke about the ill effects of consuming spurious liquor which has consumed lives.

Later, the Collector administered an oath to the residents against illicit liquor. The Collector also asked the residents not to consume nor brew the illicit liquor in their locality. He also warned of severe action against those who were involved in the offence.