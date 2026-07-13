Collector inspects airport expansion site following residents' objections

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar on Monday inspected the ongoing expansion works at Coimbatore International Airport after residents and farmers objected to the construction of a compound wall on land acquired for the project.
The protesters demanded that the airport authorities leave space for a 10.5-metre-wide access road to ensure connectivity for local residents and agricultural land. They alleged that officials had proposed only a four-metre-wide access road, triggering a protest that temporarily halted the compound wall construction.
During the inspection, the Collector met residents and farmers to hear their grievances. They reiterated that a 10.5-metre-wide road was essential for the movement of people and vehicles and urged the authorities to incorporate it into the project before proceeding with further construction.
Sulur MLA NM Sukumar, revenue department officials and airport authorities were present during the inspection.
According to officials, airport authorities have agreed in principle to the residents' demand for a 10.5-metre-wide access road. However, the residents sought a written assurance before allowing the construction work to resume. Officials have sought one week's time to arrive at a final decision.
The Coimbatore International Airport expansion project, estimated at Rs 2,200 crore, includes the construction of a new 75,000-square-metre integrated terminal, nearly four times the size of the existing 18,000-square-metre facility, along with other infrastructure upgrades.