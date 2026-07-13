Collector inspects airport expansion site following residents' objections

The protesters demanded that the airport authorities leave space for a 10.5-metre-wide access road to ensure connectivity for local residents and agricultural land. They alleged that officials had proposed only a four-metre-wide access road, triggering a protest that temporarily halted the compound wall construction.

During the inspection, the Collector met residents and farmers to hear their grievances. They reiterated that a 10.5-metre-wide road was essential for the movement of people and vehicles and urged the authorities to incorporate it into the project before proceeding with further construction.