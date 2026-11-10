Collector guardian of dist L&O facing ruling MLA's harassment, slams Edappadi K Palaniswami

Palaniswami demanded the arrest of Kallakurichi TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh over allegations that he sent an obscene WhatsApp message to District Collector JE Padmaja and created a disturbance at her residence while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

In a statement, he said it was alarming that a district Collector, responsible for maintaining law and order, was allegedly facing harassment from a ruling-party MLA. Referring to another incident in which a Deputy Speaker allegedly assaulted and threatened a person who approached him with complaints, he accused the government of remaining silent when allegations involved its own members.

Alleging that Vijay was reluctant to act against the MLA to protect his government, Palaniswami urged the police to register a case, arrest him, and ensure an impartial investigation free from political interference.