Collector guardian of dist L&O facing ruling MLA's harassment, slams Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday attacked Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over allegations against a ruling party MLA, raising concerns over women's safety and deteriorating law and order. Palaniswami also accused Vijay of failing to protect Tamil Nadu's interests in the Mekedatu dam dispute.
Palaniswami demanded the arrest of Kallakurichi TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh over allegations that he sent an obscene WhatsApp message to District Collector JE Padmaja and created a disturbance at her residence while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
In a statement, he said it was alarming that a district Collector, responsible for maintaining law and order, was allegedly facing harassment from a ruling-party MLA. Referring to another incident in which a Deputy Speaker allegedly assaulted and threatened a person who approached him with complaints, he accused the government of remaining silent when allegations involved its own members.
Alleging that Vijay was reluctant to act against the MLA to protect his government, Palaniswami urged the police to register a case, arrest him, and ensure an impartial investigation free from political interference.
BJP state unit chief Nainar Nagenthran demanded Vijay's resignation, alleging a breakdown in law and order amid violent incidents across the State. Referring to the allegations against Arul Vignesh, he questioned women's safety, saying that if a district Collector could face intimidation from a ruling party legislator, the security of ordinary women was a serious concern.
He sarcastically suggested that a separate 'Singappen Police Force' was needed to protect women from alleged excesses by ruling party members.
He also cited the killing of a police inspector in Theni and questioned the government's reported response that the officer was not in uniform. Claiming that 14 murders had occurred across the State on Deepavali, he flagged attacks on the public and other incidents of violence in broad daylight. He accused Vijay of failing to rein in party legislators and said the Chief Minister had forfeited his moral right to remain in office.
In a separate statement, Palaniswami criticised CM Vijay for not responding to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's assertion that Karnataka did not need anyone's permission to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu.
Recalling the legal battles the previous AIADMK government fought to protect Tamil Nadu's Cauvery water rights, he said the Supreme Court verdict paved the way for forming the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.
He maintained that an upper riparian State could not undertake construction affecting a lower riparian State without its consent. Accusing Karnataka of misleading the public by claiming the Supreme Court had permitted the project and of failing to release Tamil Nadu's rightful share of water, he urged Vijay to firmly oppose the project and press the Centre not to grant approval.