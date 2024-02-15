Collector effects changes for comfort of petitioners

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Collector D Baskara Pandian’s move to introduce a slew of public-friendly measures at the weekly grievances day meeting on Monday last has evoked appreciation from different quarters.

Seeing nearly 400 petitioners waiting for their petitions to be registered, Baskara Pandian purchased 500 plastic chairs. Also, he ordered to give preference to pregnant and elderly women in registration.

“No official seems to have thought about easing the hardship of petitioners, who come from long distances and are forced to stand for hours in the absence of a seating facility. Hence, I ordered this change,” he told DT Next.

Similarly, on coming to know that poor women were paying up to Rs 50 to private persons to write a one-page petition, he ordered that subordinate officials take over the job and immediately announced this on the PA system. Welcoming these changes, Marikolunthu, a petitioner from Thandarampattu said “We are happy with the new system as we are now given a place to sit. Officials accompanying us to the Collector’s table results in quicker action. We want the measures to be a permanent arrangement.”