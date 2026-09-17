Collect only govt-fixed fares, Tiruvallur RTO tells private buses

The complaint sought action against private buses collecting excess fares and steps to ensure that passengers, particularly poor and middle-class commuters, were not burdened.

In response, RTO Tiruvallur N Ramakrishnan convened a meeting on August 19 with private bus owners, RTO’s personal assistant, Motor Vehicle Inspectors Grade-I from Tiruvallur and Tiruttani, and the divisional manager of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Tiruvallur region. According to the RTO’s communication dated August 31, all local private bus owners who attended the meeting agreed to collect only the fares fixed by the government.

The RTO also warned that further action would be taken if violations were reported. The August 12 meeting notice had specifically asked private bus owners to attend the August 19 meeting at the Tiruvallur RTO office to discuss preventing collection of excess fares and ensuring compliance with government-fixed fares.