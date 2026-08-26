Tamil Nadu: Collateral-free education loan limit raised to Rs 20 lakh

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Viswanathan said the initiative would enable students to obtain education loans of up to Rs 20 lakh without providing collateral.

Earlier, students could avail themselves of loans up to Rs 4 lakh based on their own guarantee, while loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh could be obtained with a parent's guarantee.

"This is a revolutionary scheme that will ensure students can pursue higher education without facing financial hurdles," he said.

The minister said the Tamil Nadu government and scheduled banks had agreed to ensure that education loans were readily available to students.