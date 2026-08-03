Collaborative research needed to curb growing cybercrimes: Inspector General of Police

Inaugurating the faculty upgradation programme on NextGen Cyber Forensics tools and Technologies in NIT, Tiruchy, the IGP Balakrishnan emphasised the importance of consistency in the administration of justice as a critical factor in crime prevention. He acclaimed the indispensable role of forensic science in both conventional and digital investigations while discussing the contemporary challenges confronting forensic practitioners, including the exponential growth of digital data, privacy regulations, and rapid technological advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Expressing concerns over the substantial financial losses caused by cybercrime due to the emerging cyber slavery, the IGP appealed for a greater public awareness of indigenous forensic technologies and urged that research organisations should actively disseminate knowledge about the tools they develop to facilitate their effective utilisation in criminal investigations.

He further underscored the growing sophistication of cybercrimes and called for continuous capacity building, collaborative research, and the adoption of advanced digital forensic technologies. He encouraged faculty members and researchers to remain abreast of emerging developments in cyber security and cyber forensics and suggested that C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram explore collaborative initiatives with NIT Tiruchy and the Tamil Nadu Police.

While addressing, AR Vinukumar, Scientist-G and Head, Cyber Forensics Section (CFS) and Software Training Division (STDC), C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram said, the increasing significance of cyber forensics in combating complex digital crimes. He showcased several indigenous cyber forensic tools and technologies developed by C-DAC to support digital investigations and cybercrime analysis.