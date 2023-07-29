Collaboration key to tackle climate change: Minister

CHENNAI: Collaboration among nations is crucial for tackling complex and interconnected challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, desertification and pollution, among others, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said here on Friday.

He stressed the need to further strengthen the collective understanding of pressing climate and environment challenges, and to lead global efforts in tackling them, while addressing the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial meeting under the Presidency of India.

All the G20 members are coastal states and have a serious responsibility to protect and conserve coastal and ocean resources and use them responsibly, he said.

“India has consistently been a source of solutions, while historically not being part of the problems. We have taken decisive domestic actions, set ambitious targets, and actively guided international efforts through various initiatives like the ISA, CDRI, Mission LiFE and International Big Cat Alliance,” the Minister said.

As the world’s most populous democracy and a vibrant emerging economy, India sought to lead the global fight against climate change, together with the G2, he said.

The meet took up several new and important thematic priorities for deliberations and for the first time in a G20 forum, there was a discussion on the pressing issues of forest fires and mining degraded areas as priority landscapes, he said.