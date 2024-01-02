Cold weather to prevail over TN including Chennai

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday forecast mist/haze over some areas including Chennai in the early morning for the next two days due to a change in wind pattern.

It is also reported that The Nilgiris district is likely to get heavy rain on January 4 and 5.

"As the northeast monsoon is likely to end in the next few weeks, the winter season is expected to start in Tamil Nadu. Due to northerlies, the minimum temperature is likely to drop and some places especially coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai are expected to experience mist / haze during the early morning hours for the next 48 hours, " said a senior RMC official.

For Chennai and suburbs, the sky conditions would be partly cloudy. Due to haze the minimum temperature will record around 23 degree Celsius and maximum temperature to 30 degree Celsius for the next few days.

In addition, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lanka coast and extends up to mid tropospheric level. So, heavy rain is predicted over The Nilgiris district on Thursday and Friday. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur over the state in the coming days due to increased moisture level.

As squally weather with wind speed 40 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the Comorin area and adjoining the Gulf of Mannar. The weather officials urged the fishermen not to venture into the sea till Saturday (Jan 6).

"Dry weather to prevail over most parts of Tamil Nadu except for one or two places along the Ghats in South TN which could see light to moderate showers, " said a city-based weather blogger K Srikanth.