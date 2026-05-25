Coimbatore: Youth with 31 cases hurls petrol bombs at student’s house for refusing relationship

According to a Maalaimalar report, the woman, a second-year postgraduate student at a private college in Coimbatore, had become acquainted with a youth identified as Karthik alias Mariyappan from Chennai during her college days. Their friendship later developed into a relationship.

However, the student reportedly cut all ties with him after learning that several criminal cases were pending against him at police stations across Tamil Nadu. Police said Karthik allegedly continued to harass and pressure her to continue the relationship, but she refused.