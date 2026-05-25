Coimbatore: Youth with 31 cases hurls petrol bombs at student’s house for refusing relationship

COIMBATORE: A petrol bomb was hurled at the house of a postgraduate student in Coimbatore after she allegedly refused to continue a relationship with a man who was later found to have more than 31 criminal cases pending against him, police said.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the woman, a second-year postgraduate student at a private college in Coimbatore, had become acquainted with a youth identified as Karthik alias Mariyappan from Chennai during her college days. Their friendship later developed into a relationship.
However, the student reportedly cut all ties with him after learning that several criminal cases were pending against him at police stations across Tamil Nadu. Police said Karthik allegedly continued to harass and pressure her to continue the relationship, but she refused.
Angered by her decision, Karthik allegedly arrived at the woman’s house on a motorcycle along with three associates on Sunday evening. The group allegedly abused the woman’s father in foul language and issued death threats before hurling petrol bombs at the house, triggering a fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.
Based on a complaint filed by the woman’s father, Thondamuthur Police registered a case against Karthik and three others and launched an investigation.
Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area and are searching for the four accused, who are currently absconding.