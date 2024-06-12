Coimbatore woman loses Rs 98,000 to scamster impersonating as cop

COIMBATORE: A 33-year-old woman from Coimbatore lost Rs 98,000 to a scamster impersonating as a cop from Mumbai.



Police said Sangeetha (33), wife of Vimal from Lakshmi Mills area, had received a call on May 30 from a person who claimed to be a cyber crime official from Mumbai.

The fake cop threatened action against her as she had received a parcel containing banned narcotics.

He also asked her to appear for an inquiry in Mumbai.

However, to avoid action, the fake cop asked her to send Rs 98,000 and also received the same.

On suspicion, Sangeetha lodged a complaint with Coimbatore cyber crime police.

An investigation is under way to trace the culprit.