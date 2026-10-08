Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore villagers marry off frogs in grand ceremony to pray for rain

Male and female frogs were placed separately and taken in a grand procession, with villagers carrying umbrellas and bringing along items required for the wedding
Coimbatore villagers marry off frogs
Coimbatore villagers marry off frogsMaalaimalar
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CHENNAI: Villagers in Kurumbapalayam near Vedapatti in Coimbatore performed a traditional frog wedding ceremony to pray for rain amid reduced rainfall that has affected agriculture and drinking water supply, according to a Maalaimalar report.

As part of the ceremony, a small bullock cart was decorated for the frogs.

How did the marriage of frogs take place?

Male and female frogs were placed separately and taken in a grand procession, with villagers carrying umbrellas and bringing along items required for the wedding.

The frogs were then taken to a local temple, where traditional marriage rituals were performed and special prayers offered. After the ceremony, the frogs were released into a well.

Maalaimalar

What is the traditional belief in frogs marriage?

Village elders said they continue the traditional practice followed by their ancestors with the belief that conducting a frog wedding and praying to God will bring rain.

During the ceremony, the villagers also paid homage to Madurai Veeran Swami by cutting a piece of cloth and distributed food to the public.

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