Coimbatore villagers marry off frogs in grand ceremony to pray for rain

CHENNAI: Villagers in Kurumbapalayam near Vedapatti in Coimbatore performed a traditional frog wedding ceremony to pray for rain amid reduced rainfall that has affected agriculture and drinking water supply, according to a Maalaimalar report.
As part of the ceremony, a small bullock cart was decorated for the frogs.
Male and female frogs were placed separately and taken in a grand procession, with villagers carrying umbrellas and bringing along items required for the wedding.
The frogs were then taken to a local temple, where traditional marriage rituals were performed and special prayers offered. After the ceremony, the frogs were released into a well.
Village elders said they continue the traditional practice followed by their ancestors with the belief that conducting a frog wedding and praying to God will bring rain.
During the ceremony, the villagers also paid homage to Madurai Veeran Swami by cutting a piece of cloth and distributed food to the public.