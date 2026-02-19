Coimbatore: Villagers lay siege to FRO for halting fence works

Farmers from Srimadurai panchayat, situated on the fringes of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), had pooled funds to install an eight-kilometre-long solar fence across their farmlands to prevent frequent crop damage by elephants and other wildlife.

Forest officials, however, halted the work at Vadavayal two days ago, leading to a standoff. The department maintained that the proposed fencing could obstruct traditional elephant corridors and potentially push the animals into human settlements, escalating conflict.

Angered by the move, villagers marched to Gudalur, raising slogans and staging a sit-in outside the forest range office. District Forest Officer N Venkatesh Prabhu held talks with the protesters and assured them that a field inspection would be conducted and permission granted if their proposal was found feasible.