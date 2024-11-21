Coimbatore: Two more succumb to burns after fire mishap at funeral house

COIMBATORE: Two more persons succumbed to burns on Tuesday night after they were injured in a fire mishap at a funeral house in Coimbatore.

The total death toll has climbed to three as a 53-year-old woman died on the day of the incident on 15 November. According to police, the fire accident occurred during the funeral of B Ramalakshmi (83), who died of age-related illness.

Due to a power cut, a relative youth bought a petrol can and poured it into the generator to power the freezer box. The petrol spilled over a lamp resulting in a fire outbreak in the room.

Rajeswaran and Banumathi succumbed to injuries at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.