Coimbatore tops Tamil Nadu in rooftop solar installations, Chennai second

As of July 20, 2026, Coimbatore had recorded 10,725 rooftop solar installations benefiting 15,889 households, while Chennai followed with 9,410 installations covering 12,788 households. Chengalpattu ranked third with 6,428 installations and 10,698 beneficiary households.

Overall, Tamil Nadu has installed 83,906 residential rooftop solar systems under the scheme since its launch in February 2024, benefiting 99,321 households across the State.