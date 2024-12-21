Coimbatore to get NIA office soon, says Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday said a NIA office will be set up in Coimbatore.

Spearheading a black flag protest against glorification of the death of serial bomb blast accused SA Basha, the BJP leader said Home Minister Amit Shah has given his nod to establish NIA in Coimbatore.

He also slammed VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Seeman for indulging in vote bank politics by referring to Basha as a father and martyr. Further, Annamalai said people should wake up to realize their motives and take Coimbatore to the next level under the direct vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Annamalai and other BJP leaders who participated in the protest were detained by police and released later.