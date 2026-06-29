Coimbatore: Tirupur woman dies after delivery sans medical care

COIMBATORE: A 32-year-old woman from Tirupur died at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Sunday, four days after delivering her second child at home by watching YouTube and without medical supervision.
The deceased, Sasikala, wife of Kolanthasamy of Punjaithalavipalayam near Uthukuli, was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore, being referred from the Government Medical College Hospital in Perundurai. She succumbed despite intensive treatment.
Police said, Sasikala, who has a six-year-old daughter born through a caesarean in 2020, had experienced persistent hip pain following her first delivery and later developed other health issues, causing her to lose confidence in institutional childbirth and allopathic treatment.
For the second delivery, she reportedly chose to remain at home and watch YouTube videos to undergo the process sans medical supervision.
According to police, she went into labour at around 9.15 pm on June 23 and delivered a baby girl at her residence at about 5.42 am the following day.
Soon after the delivery, Sasikala suffered excessive bleeding and lost consciousness. She was rushed to the Perundurai GMCH for emergency treatment before being shifted to Royal Care Hospital in Coimbatore for advanced care. However, she died on Sunday. The newborn is reported to be in good health.
Following a complaint lodged by the Block Medical Officer of the Government Primary Health Centre at Kunnathur, the Uthukuli police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry.