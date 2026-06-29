Coimbatore: Tirupur woman dies after delivery sans medical care

The deceased, Sasikala, wife of Kolanthasamy of Punjaithalavipalayam near Uthukuli, was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore, being referred from the Government Medical College Hospital in Perundurai. She succumbed despite intensive treatment.

Police said, Sasikala, who has a six-year-old daughter born through a caesarean in 2020, had experienced persistent hip pain following her first delivery and later developed other health issues, causing her to lose confidence in institutional childbirth and allopathic treatment.