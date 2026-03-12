Coimbatore: Three staff suspended after 44 kids fall ill post eating noon meal

CHENNAI: Three staff members have reportedly been suspended at a corporation school following the incident of forty-four students who fell ill after consuming the midday meal, allegedly after a lizard fell into the food on March 11.
According to Daily Thanthi, 408 students study at the school, of whom around 384 regularly consume the government’s nutritious midday meal.
On March 11, 44 students, including 31 boys and 13 girls, who had eaten lunch at the school, complained of vomiting and fainting soon after the meal.
Teachers immediately rushed the affected students to the Coimbatore Government Hospital, where they were treated. All the students were discharged later in the evening after receiving medical care.
Following the incident, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran and the corporation school’s Chief Educational Officer conducted an inquiry.
During the inspection, a dead lizard was reportedly found in the food served to the students. Officials said the catering staff had served the meal without noticing the reptile had fallen into the food.
Based on the preliminary investigation, the district collector ordered the suspension of three staff members: Kausalya, the nutrition organiser; Manokari, the cook; and Jaya Kamalam, the kitchen assistant, for negligence.
Meanwhile, the corporation has temporarily arranged for cooking staff from other schools to manage the midday meal preparation at the Kaundampalayam school.