Coimbatore: Three of a family killed in accident near Namakkal

The deceased were identified as Selvaraj (60) of Bengaluru, his wife, Gandhimathi (55) and their son, Karthik Kumar (35). The family was travelling to Molayandipatti village in Aravakurichi taluk in Karur to attend a wedding when the accident occurred.

According to the police, the family had left Bengaluru around 12.30 am, with Karthik Kumar driving the car. His wife, Kavyashree (34), who is seven months pregnant, had stayed back at home.