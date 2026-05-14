Coimbatore: Three minors held for morphing pic of girl, blackmailing family

COIMBATORE: The Krishnagiri police on Thursday arrested three minor boys for creating morphed nude images of a Class 10 student and demanding ten lakhs from her family to avoid circulating the photos on social media.
The main accused, a 14-year-old boy who had dropped out of Class 9 a few months ago, along with his two friends, had downloaded the girl's photographs from her Instagram account and morphed them.
Sending the morphed pictures to her father, they demanded ten lakhs. Based on a complaint, the Krishnagiri All Women’s Police Station cops registered a case, nabbed them and lodged them at an Observation Home