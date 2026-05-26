Coimbatore: Tasmac employees on indefinite strike in Tirupur; shops shut

COIMBATORE: Tasmac shops in Tirupur remained shut on Tuesday after employees launched an indefinite strike demanding job regularisation and other service-related benefits.
As many as 197 shops across the district, where around 1,062 employees, including sales staff and supervisors, are employed, remained closed, disrupting liquor sales.
As part of the agitation, over 200 staff under the banner of the Tasmac Joint Committee, representing all categories of staff, gathered at the district Tasmac office complex on Angeripalayam Road on Tuesday.
The protesting workers said they have been working for over 20 years, and claimed to receive a meagre pay of Rs 253 per shift.
They demanded regularisation of their jobs, which has been their long-time demand. The staff also urged the government to withdraw the empty bottle return scheme, claiming that it adds additional workload and operational pressure. The staff also staged a sit-in protest, which they withdrew around 6 pm.
Before the protest, the employees submitted a petition to Tasmac officials, who, however, said their demands would be taken up for review. Officials estimated that the shutdown of outlets could result in a revenue loss of Rs 2 crore per day for the state exchequer in Tirupur. Meanwhile, customers were left disappointed as liquor shops remained closed due to the strike.