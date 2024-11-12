Coimbatore: Students block Kalhatty Road seeking classrooms, traffic hit

COIMBATORE: Traffic came to a grinding halt on the Kalhatty Ghat Road in the Nilgiris for over two hours as students blocked the hill road demanding additional classrooms.

Over 90 students, both boys and girls, who were studying in the Sholada Panchayat Union Middle School in Ullathi near Kalhatty were in distress due to a lack of adequate classrooms.

Even though the number of enrollments is steadily increasing year on year, the protesting students said their demand to construct new classrooms remains unfulfilled for long. They claimed that students from three classes are forced to sit in the same room.

The protesting students were also accompanied by their family members and members of parent-teacher associations. The students who came to the school around 9 am skipped their class and sat on Kalhatty Road in protest around 9 am.

Due to the protest, vehicles began to queue up on the hill stretch. On receiving information, officials of the revenue department and school education department arrived and held talks with the protesting students. Following their assurance, the students and parents withdrew their protest and left the spot.

“A proposal to repair the existing classrooms and build new ones will be sent to the government next week. Works will commence soon,” an official said.