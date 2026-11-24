The teams, comprising a veterinary officer, an inspector and two assistants, have been stationed at checkposts including Walayar, Anaikatti, Velanthavalam, Meenakshipuram and Nadupuni, among other locations, to monitor vehicle movement from Kerala.

“Vehicles arriving from Kerala, particularly goods carriers, are being inspected and sprayed with disinfectants. Vehicles transporting poultry products, including meat, from the neighbouring state are being denied entry and sent back,” an Animal Husbandry Department official said.

The preventive measures intensified after officials detected avian influenza in Kerala's Alappuzha district. Earlier, authorities also reported cases in Cuddalore district, prompting them to strengthen surveillance in border districts.