COIMBATORE: Amid the avian influenza outbreak in neighbouring Kerala, the Animal Husbandry Department has stepped up surveillance along the Coimbatore-Kerala border, deploying special veterinary teams at 12 checkposts to screen vehicles round the clock and carry out disinfection.
The teams, comprising a veterinary officer, an inspector and two assistants, have been stationed at checkposts including Walayar, Anaikatti, Velanthavalam, Meenakshipuram and Nadupuni, among other locations, to monitor vehicle movement from Kerala.
“Vehicles arriving from Kerala, particularly goods carriers, are being inspected and sprayed with disinfectants. Vehicles transporting poultry products, including meat, from the neighbouring state are being denied entry and sent back,” an Animal Husbandry Department official said.
The preventive measures intensified after officials detected avian influenza in Kerala's Alappuzha district. Earlier, authorities also reported cases in Cuddalore district, prompting them to strengthen surveillance in border districts.
Meanwhile, the department issued precautionary advisories to more than 1,000 poultry farms in Coimbatore district, urging farmers to remain vigilant and report any unusual bird deaths immediately.
Meanwhile, egg prices in the Namakkal region continued to decline, with the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) reducing the procurement price by another 20 paise to Rs 5.40 per egg on Monday, down from Rs 5.60 on Sunday.
The price has fallen by Rs 1.30 in 13 days from Rs 6.70 on November 7. It was reduced by 20 paise on November 11, 20, 22 and 23, and by 25 paise each on November 13 and 15.
Poultry farmers attributed the decline to a slowdown in exports after the avian influenza outbreak and to reduced domestic consumption as the Sabarimala pilgrimage season began.