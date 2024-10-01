Coimbatore SP conducts inquiry at Isha Foundation on charges of holding women under captivity

COIMBATORE: A police team led by Superintendent of Police K Karthikeyan on Tuesday visited Isha Foundation at Velliangiri foothills to inquire into allegations of keeping two women under captivity.

The inquiry follows a direction from Madras High Court to Coimbatore rural police to gather all case details against Isha.

The petitioner, Dr S Kamaraj, a retired professor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore moved a habeas corpus petition seeking to get back his two daughters kept under captivity by Isha Foundation.

The petitioner also stated that on 15 June, 2024, his elder daughter called him up over phone and said his younger daughter was fasting unto death till he gave up his legal protest against Isha.

Therefore, the court ordered the Coimbatore rural police to conduct an inquiry and file a status report before court.

The Superintendent of Police was accompanied by District Social Welfare Officer R Ambika and other officials.