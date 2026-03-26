Coimbatore: Septuagenarian held for killing neighbour for gold

According to police, Saroja attacked the victim, repeatedly hitting her and slamming her head against a wall before smothering her with a pillow, leading to her death. She then allegedly removed approximately 8.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery worn by the victim.

Investigators revealed that the accused had carefully planned the crime. In an attempt to mislead police, she reportedly placed cigarette butts, beedi remnants and an empty liquor bottle inside the house to create the impression that men were involved in the murder.