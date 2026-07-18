Coimbatore Semmozhi Poonga project: Congress councillor flags irregularities, suspended after scuffle

The dramatic scenes unfolded during the ordinary council meeting when Ward 44 Congress councillor R Gayathri accused of financial irregularities in the Semmozhi Poonga project and demanded an explanation from Mayor R Ranganayaki.

Gayathri, accompanied by a few Communist councillors, marched towards the Mayor's dais and raised slogans, prompting strong objections from DMK councillors, who insisted that corruption allegations should not be made without evidence.

The exchange quickly descended into a heated verbal altercation before turning physical. As Gayathri refused to leave and continued demanding a response, some DMK women councillors allegedly grabbed her hand and attempted to pull her away from the front of the dais, resulting in a brief scuffle that disrupted the proceedings.

Amid the commotion, the Mayor ordered Gayathri's suspension from the day's proceedings and adjourned the meeting for an hour. When the council reconvened at noon, Ranganayaki announced that the Congress councillor would remain suspended from the council for two months, accusing her of disrupting the proceedings and lowering the dignity of the council for self-publicity.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Gayathri urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to order an inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

"Contractors have alleged that there was a Rs 40-crore irregularity in the Semmozhi Poonga project. When I raised the issue in the council, DMK councillors pulled my hand and saree and even grabbed my neck while trying to force me out. I am not afraid of anyone. The Chief Minister should investigate the allegations and take action against those responsible," she said.