Coimbatore: Rockfalls trap tourists on Valparai-Pollachi ghat road for 16 hours

Vehicular movement was restored around noon on Wednesday after joint teams from the police, forest and highways departments worked through the night to clear the boulders, soil and fallen trees blocking the road. Several tourists were forced to spend the night in their vehicles, while some cooked food along the roadside.

Valparai witnessed a surge in tourist arrivals during the extended holiday period, with many visitors beginning their return journey on Tuesday evening. The heavy traffic on the ghat road coincided with intense rainfall that lashed the region from around 7 pm, triggering rockfalls at the second and third hairpin bends.

Large boulders rolled down the slopes, while landslips and uprooted trees damaged portions of the road. With the rain continuing and darkness hampering clearance operations, traffic between Valparai and Pollachi was completely disrupted.