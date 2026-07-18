Coimbatore robbery: 8 students held

COIMBATORE: Eight college students have been arrested by the Coimbatore Rural Police in connection with an armed robbery at a house in Madukkarai.
The incident took place on the night of July 15, when three employees of a private firm, who were staying together in a rented accommodation in Madukkarai, were standing outside their house watching a football match on a mobile phone.
Four armed youths allegedly confronted the trio and demanded that they hand over their valuables. When the victims resisted, the accused allegedly forced them into the house and summoned four more associates to the spot.
The gang then allegedly assaulted one of the victims on the head with a dosa tawa found inside the house before fleeing with four mobile phones, a laptop and a Rolex wristwatch, police said.
Based on a complaint, the Madukkarai police registered a case and constituted special teams to trace the suspects. Acting on specific intelligence, the police tracked down the accused to a hideout and arrested all eight on Friday.
The arrested have been identified as M Saran (20), S Ashok (21), S Santhosh Sri (19), S Abishek (18), K Ajay (18), C Harish (19), M Kannan (20) and M Nithish (19). Police said all of them are students of various private colleges in Coimbatore and hail from different districts.
The police recovered the stolen laptop, four mobile phones and the Rolex wristwatch from the accused. All eight were produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. The police have also informed the respective college administrations about the arrests for further action.