Coimbatore: Retd bank manager loses Rs 66 L to cyber scammers

According to police, the woman recently received a message on her mobile phone offering substantial profits through investments in the stock market. The message, sent in the name of a reputed investment firm, claimed assured and significant returns, prompting her to show interest.



The scammers persuaded her to download a mobile application and provided her with a user ID and password. The app appeared sophisticated, featuring options such as chat support, voice communication, investment tracking, and real-time display of invested amounts along with purported profits. It also claimed that the accumulated balance, including returns, could be transferred to her bank account at any time.