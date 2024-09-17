Coimbatore Railway cops seize 4 kg of ganja smuggled in train from Odisha

COIMBATORE: The Railway Police in Coimbatore seized four kg of ganja smuggled in a train from Odisha on Monday.

Acting on a tip that ganja was being smuggled to Kerala from Odisha, a team of police searched the Dhanbad Express at the Coimbatore railway station.

They found an abandoned bag, which had four kg of the contraband. However, the smugglers managed to escape and an investigation is on to track them down.

“In the last eight months, 300 kg of ganja smuggled in trains were seized and 20 persons have been arrested so far.

Checks have been intensified in all trains bound to Kerala through Coimbatore with the help of a sniffer dog,” said an official. Police said ganja is primarily smuggled from Odisha and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh by train to Coimbatore, which has a large number of colleges, to be supplied to youth.