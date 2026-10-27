Coimbatore: Probe into Dalit student's suicide moved to CB-CID

A Akilan (16) of AT Colony in Peelamedu ended his life on October 21, following which Peelamedu police arrested two of his classmates under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, while the school suspended class teacher P Vijayakumar and headmaster S Arunkumar.

Akilan's parents and relatives had petitioned Coimbatore City Police Commissioner (in-charge) RV Ramya Bharathi, seeking the transfer of the case and staging a sit-in demanding further investigation. DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal subsequently ordered the transfer and directed the city police to hand over the case records to the CB-CID. A special officer is likely to be appointed to investigate the case.