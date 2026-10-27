Coimbatore: Probe into Dalit student's suicide moved to CB-CID

COIMBATORE: The investigation into the suicide of a Class 11 Dalit student in Coimbatore following caste-based taunts by classmates was transferred to the CB-CID on Monday, prompting his family to call off the protest.
A Akilan (16) of AT Colony in Peelamedu ended his life on October 21, following which Peelamedu police arrested two of his classmates under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, while the school suspended class teacher P Vijayakumar and headmaster S Arunkumar.
Akilan's parents and relatives had petitioned Coimbatore City Police Commissioner (in-charge) RV Ramya Bharathi, seeking the transfer of the case and staging a sit-in demanding further investigation. DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal subsequently ordered the transfer and directed the city police to hand over the case records to the CB-CID. A special officer is likely to be appointed to investigate the case.
Minister for Backward Classes Welfare V Sampath Kumar handed over an order sanctioning Rs 6 lakh in compensation to the family and an appointment order for Akilan's sister, Nethra, as a junior assistant at a government tribal residential school in Anaikatti.
With the family calling off its protest, Akilan's body is expected to be handed over to them after the post-mortem for the final rites.