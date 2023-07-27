Coimbatore police seize two exotic birds from Great Bombay Circus

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have seized two exotic birds; yellow-crested cockatoos from Great Bombay Circus in Coimbatore on Tuesday night for having them without the permit of Animal Welfare Board of India.

Both the birds were sent to WVS International Training Centre in the Nilgiris for rehabilitation. The action comes after a case was registered against the proprietor and manager of the company based on a complaint by G Arun Prasanna, founder of People for Cattle in India (PFCI). He had alleged that the dogs, exotic birds including African grey parrots, were used to perform tricks by restraining their free movement.