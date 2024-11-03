Begin typing your search...

    Coimbatore police raids students' houses at TNUHDB colony in Ukkadam

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the police raided tenements where college students were residing in, to determine if they were using banned drugs and substances.

    CHENNAI: The Coimbatore city police conducted raids at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUDB) housing colony in Ukkadam on Saturday.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the police raided tenements where college students were residing in, to determine if they were using banned drugs and substances.

    In August this year, a large fleet of the city police had conducted searches at houses and rooms of college students in Sulur, Kinathukadavu, Chettipalayam and Neelambur on the outskirts of the district, seizing 3 kg of ganja, machetes, intoxicants, injections, and 42 two-wheelers.

