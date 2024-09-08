Coimbatore police arrest man running sex racket with international connections

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police arrested a 38-year-old man who was running the flesh trade with international connections.

The accused, Sikkandar Basha from Cumbum in Theni brought women from countries like Russia, Indonesia and as well as from other states. “He was in a WhatsApp group; All India Agent Group, which had pimps from across India.

It also had agents from other countries as members,” said Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan to the media on Saturday.

He had appointed Siva and Danish from Mettupalayam, Yuvaraj, Stephenraj, Srikanth alias Sandy from Ooty, Azar from Trichy and Gopi from Dharmapuri as managers to run the flesh trade.

Following his arrest, the police have taken efforts to freeze his accounts and as well as those of his agents through legal means. City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan appreciated the efforts of the special police team, who tracked the accused for four months to nab him.