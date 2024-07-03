Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar steps down amid internal opposition

CHENNAI: Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar resigned amid various complaints and internal opposition.

She submitted her resignation to Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prakaran.

According to reports, Kalpana cited her health condition and family situation as a reason for her resignation.

Kalpana, representing DMK was elected from the 19th ward in 2022 and faced challenges from her own party members.

Since Mayor Kalpana took charge, there were various complaints against her. DMK councillors themselves have shown their opposition from time to time during council meetings.

This opposition was partly due to alleged political interventions by her husband, Anandakumar, a DMK committee member, leading to a lack of confidence among councillors and administrators in her leadership.