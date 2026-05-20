Coimbatore mayor denies place for CM Vijay’s portrait in her office

COIMBATORE: Mayor R Ranganayaki’s refusal to place a portrait of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay inside her chamber at the corporation office has drawn flak from the TVK cadre. She has, however, made space for it right outside her office.
The official chamber of Ranganayaki, who was elected from ward 29 on a DMK ticket, continues to display portraits of former chief ministers M Karunanidhi and MK Stalin, alongside former deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior DMK leaders KN Nehru and V Senthilbalaji.
While the mayor chose to display the Chief Minister’s portrait outside her office, her deputy R Vetriselvan, also a DMK representative, has displayed CM Vijay’s photograph inside his office.
While it is not mandatory that government offices should display Chief Minister’s portraits, the TVK cadre claim that official protocol requires the sitting CM’s portrait to be displayed in civic offices irrespective of political affiliation.
Ranganayaki has defended her decision, saying the portraits of her party leaders keep her motivated. “I cannot remove the photographs of my leaders from my office. Looking at their portraits gives me renewed energy. The Chief Minister’s photograph can be placed anywhere, I have kept it outside my chamber. I can place the photograph wherever I want because this is my chamber,” she said.
The mayor further asserted she would not place CM Vijay’s portrait inside her office until the end of her tenure, which is next January. She also claimed that the CM’s photograph has not been displayed in several zonal and local body offices across the state.
In a 2021 response to a PIL in the high court, the then AIADMK government had said it was not mandatory to display the portraits of leaders occupying various offices, including the CM, PM, and President.
After Vijay took charge as the Chief Minister, his government released his official photograph for display in government offices across the State.
Framed portraits of the CM have been placed in the offices of the commissioner, deputy commissioner and meeting halls of the Coimbatore civic corporation.
According to sources, several zonal and standing committee heads also objected to placing the CM’s portrait in their offices, leading to tension and heated discussions at the corporation office on Tuesday.