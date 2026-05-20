Coimbatore mayor denies place for CM Vijay’s portrait in her office

While it is not mandatory that government offices should display Chief Minister’s portraits, the TVK cadre claim that official protocol requires the sitting CM’s portrait to be displayed in civic offices irrespective of political affiliation.

Ranganayaki has defended her decision, saying the portraits of her party leaders keep her motivated. “I cannot remove the photographs of my leaders from my office. Looking at their portraits gives me renewed energy. The Chief Minister’s photograph can be placed anywhere, I have kept it outside my chamber. I can place the photograph wherever I want because this is my chamber,” she said.