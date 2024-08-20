Coimbatore man taking selfie near railway track run over by Vande Bharat train

COIMBATORE: A 51-year-old Coimbatore man's craze for selfies cost him his life on Monday night. Standing perilously close to the track while at a railway gate crossing, Sivadas attempted to take a selfie picture featuring an approaching Vande Bharat train. He was run over by the same train.

Sivadas, who hails from Rathinapuri, who worked at a motor rewinding unit, was returning home after work when the tragedy happened.

“While waiting to cross the railway gate, Sivadas spotted the Vande Bharat train bound to Coimbatore from Chennai. Unmindful of the danger involved, he stood dangerously close to the track, ready to take a selfie of him with the train in the backdrop," police said.

Even though the shocked loco pilot sounded a horn, Sivadas didn’t move away, they added.

As a result, the man was hit by the speeding train and thrown off. He passed away instantly.

On receiving information from the loco-pilot, the railway police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem exam at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.