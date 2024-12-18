Coimbatore man loots women on matrimonial site, arrested

CHENNAI: Avadi City police arrested a 34-year-old man who cheated several women on matrimony sites by siphoning off money from them to satiate his indulgences.

The police identified the arrested person as Lenin Mohan of Coimbatore. The complainant, a resident of Karayanchavadi, stated that she got acquainted with the accused through Christian matrimony which she had registered with.

Subsequently, the woman, believing Lenin Mohan’s words, started sending money for his expenses whenever he asked for it, the police said.

However, the accused kept on dodging her when she brought up the topic of marriage, according to the police. The woman later realised that she was taken for a ride and filed a complaint with Avadi City Police.

A special team conducted inquiries and found that the allegations were true. The inquiries revealed that the man got acquainted with several women on matrimony sites, targeting divorcees and widows.

Lenin Mohan, after developing a relationship online, started getting money from them to lead a luxurious life, the police said.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.