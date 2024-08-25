Coimbatore man falls into unmarked 16-foot pit on main road, dies

CHENNAI: A Coimbatore man recently lost his life after falling into an unmarked 16-foot deep pit on the Perur-Siruvani main road in Coimbatore, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The deceased was identified as Karthik (37) from Devarayapuram, who worked as a manager at a private company in Coimbatore.

Karthik was speeding on his motorcycle from Perur to Madampatti when he lost his balance and fell into a deep pit that had been dug in the middle of the road for the construction of an overpass.

However, despite the significant depth of the pit, no warning signs were placed around it by the concerned authorities to alert drivers and commuters.

Karthik sustained severe head and facial injuries and succumbed on the spot.

Perur police rushed to the spot after being informed, and they retrieved Karthik’s body and sent it for a post-mortem exam at the Coimbatore Government Hospital.

The police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

Karthik is survived by his wife Nilamani, daughter Kayal, a Class 9 student, and son Kavin, a student of Class 4.