Coimbatore: Main accused in firecracker explosion case arrested

According to Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, N Shreenatha, the main accused, Easwari, who was the factory owner and former Panchayat President, was arrested in Coimbatore

"In connection with the firecracker factory explosion that claimed 25 lives, the factory owner, who had been absconding, has been arrested by the police. The main accused, factory owner and former Panchayat President Easwari, has been arrested by a special police team in Coimbatore," said Virudhunagar SP N Shreenatha.