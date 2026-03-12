Coimbatore LPG station hikes fare by Rs 20 per litre, cab drivers resort to protest

COIMBATORE: A group of auto and cab drivers in Coimbatore resorted to protest on Thursday after a refuelling station sold LPG at inflated prices.
A group of over 20 auto and call taxi drivers staged a protest at a LPG refuelling station in KNG Pudur, alleging that fuel was being sold at inflated rates. Drivers claimed that the station had raised the price of automotive gas by over Rs 20 per litre without prior notice.
"When we questioned the sudden hike, no proper explanation was given. There was also no notice board informing customers," one driver said. They added that the price increase was limited to this station, while others continued to sell fuel at the regular rate.
The protesting drivers urged the State government to intervene, warning that such overpricing is severely affecting the livelihoods of taxi and auto drivers.
As most LPG gas stations remained closed on Thursday, auto and taxi drivers in Erode faced severe hardship.
More than 35 gas stations across the district displayed "no stock" signs, causing many drivers to halt daily operations. "We feel helpless as the shortage in LPG gas has forced us to halt our vehicles. Our livelihood is now lost," rued R Shankar, an auto driver.
In the Nilgiris, rumours of a petrol and diesel shortage triggered panic buying in Ooty and Coonoor.
Residents flocked to fuel stations with empty cans, causing temporary chaos and long vehicle queues. Authorities reassured the public that there is no official shortage and urged people to avoid panic buying.