Coimbatore LPG station hikes fare by Rs 20 per litre, cab drivers resort to protest

A group of over 20 auto and call taxi drivers staged a protest at a LPG refuelling station in KNG Pudur, alleging that fuel was being sold at inflated rates. Drivers claimed that the station had raised the price of automotive gas by over Rs 20 per litre without prior notice.

"When we questioned the sudden hike, no proper explanation was given. There was also no notice board informing customers," one driver said. They added that the price increase was limited to this station, while others continued to sell fuel at the regular rate.