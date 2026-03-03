Coimbatore: Leopard scare in Podanur turns out to be just a wild cat

Panic gripped the residents after a video went viral showing a feline crossing the Chettipalayam road, near the railway quarters, late at night. The video clip showed the animal crossing the road and jumping over a wall. Alarmed by the footage, many people gathered on the street looking out for the animal.

On receiving information, a team of cops from Podanur police station, along with officials from the forest department, rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough inspection.