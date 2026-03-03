Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Leopard scare in Podanur turns out to be just a wild cat

A team of cops from Podanur police station, along with officials from the forest department, rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough inspection
Video grab of a wild cat seen in Podanur
Video grab of a wild cat seen in Podanur
Updated on

COIMBATORE: A leopard scare in Podanur, in the heart of Coimbatore, turned out to be merely a wild cat on Monday night.

Panic gripped the residents after a video went viral showing a feline crossing the Chettipalayam road, near the railway quarters, late at night. The video clip showed the animal crossing the road and jumping over a wall. Alarmed by the footage, many people gathered on the street looking out for the animal.

On receiving information, a team of cops from Podanur police station, along with officials from the forest department, rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough inspection.

After examining the area for signs of leopard movement, the forest department found no pug marks or other evidence indicating the presence of a big cat. Officials then reviewed the mobile phone to determine that the animal was not a leopard, but merely a wild cat.

“The animal's size, body pattern and movement clearly indicated that it was a wild cat and not a leopard, easing public anxiety,” said an official.

The police are conducting an inquiry to identify the person who circulated the video claiming to be a leopard, which triggered widespread panic in the locality. As normalcy returned, the people of the locality heaved a sigh of relief.

Coimbatore
leopard
Podanur

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in