Coimbatore: Leopard scare in Podanur turns out to be just a wild cat

COIMBATORE: A leopard scare in Podanur, in the heart of Coimbatore, turned out to be merely a wild cat on Monday night.
Panic gripped the residents after a video went viral showing a feline crossing the Chettipalayam road, near the railway quarters, late at night. The video clip showed the animal crossing the road and jumping over a wall. Alarmed by the footage, many people gathered on the street looking out for the animal.
On receiving information, a team of cops from Podanur police station, along with officials from the forest department, rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough inspection.
After examining the area for signs of leopard movement, the forest department found no pug marks or other evidence indicating the presence of a big cat. Officials then reviewed the mobile phone to determine that the animal was not a leopard, but merely a wild cat.
“The animal's size, body pattern and movement clearly indicated that it was a wild cat and not a leopard, easing public anxiety,” said an official.
The police are conducting an inquiry to identify the person who circulated the video claiming to be a leopard, which triggered widespread panic in the locality. As normalcy returned, the people of the locality heaved a sigh of relief.