Coimbatore, Kerala officials huddle to review poll prep

COIMBATORE: A coordination meeting by District Collectors and police officials from Coimbatore and four districts of Kerala on Wednesday resolved to step up vehicle checks on inter-state borders ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.
The meeting, chaired by Coimbatore Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, saw the participation of Palakkad Collector MK Madhavikutty, Thrissur Collector Arjun Pandian, Ernakulam Collector G Priyanka, Idukki Collector Dinesan Cheruvat and the Superintendents of Police from these districts.
Officials reviewed poll preparedness in assembly constituencies along the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, including Mettupalayam, Pollachi and Valparai in the Coimbatore district. A total of 50 polling booths are in border areas adjoining Kerala, with the highest of 17 polling stations located in the Valparai assembly constituency.
It was decided to form special teams to verify voters' lists, share electoral roll data between the two states and strengthen coordination mechanisms to prevent duplication and ensure transparency. Authorities also discussed measures to identify and prevent instances of individuals being enrolled as voters in both states.
Officials resolved to intensify vehicle inspections at the 13 interstate check posts along the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border at Walayar, Velanthavalam, Meenakshipuram, Gopalapuram and Anaikatti to prevent smuggling of cash, valuables, and weapons ahead of the Assembly election.
Special monitoring teams will be deployed, and surveillance cameras will be installed at strategic points. It was also decided to form joint teams to oversee arrangements at vulnerable polling stations.
These coordinated efforts were aimed at maintaining law and order and ensuring the peaceful conduct of the upcoming assembly polls.