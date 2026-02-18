Coimbatore, Kerala officials huddle to review poll prep

Officials reviewed poll preparedness in assembly constituencies along the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, including Mettupalayam, Pollachi and Valparai in the Coimbatore district. A total of 50 polling booths are in border areas adjoining Kerala, with the highest of 17 polling stations located in the Valparai assembly constituency.

It was decided to form special teams to verify voters' lists, share electoral roll data between the two states and strengthen coordination mechanisms to prevent duplication and ensure transparency. Authorities also discussed measures to identify and prevent instances of individuals being enrolled as voters in both states.