Coimbatore judge cycles to court every day, wins praise for simplicity

PK Sivakumar, judge of the Fifth Additional Sessions Court in Coimbatore, continues to commute to court on a bicycle every day, the practice that he had adopted during his tenure in the subordinate judiciary. Despite being promoted recently, he has not given up the habit, says a Daily Thanthi report.

The 53-year-old judge, a native of Namakkal, has served in various magistrate and subordinate courts, including in Salem, Coimbatore, Mettupalayam, and Pudukkottai.