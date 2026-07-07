Coimbatore judge cycles to court every day, wins praise for simplicity

CHENNAI: From cycling to court to share mealtime with other court staff, a judge in Coimbatore is winning over colleagues and public alike with his simplicity.
PK Sivakumar, judge of the Fifth Additional Sessions Court in Coimbatore, continues to commute to court on a bicycle every day, the practice that he had adopted during his tenure in the subordinate judiciary. Despite being promoted recently, he has not given up the habit, says a Daily Thanthi report.
The 53-year-old judge, a native of Namakkal, has served in various magistrate and subordinate courts, including in Salem, Coimbatore, Mettupalayam, and Pudukkottai.
Despite taking charge as a district judge in Coimbatore a few months ago, Sivakumar has made no changes to his daily routine. He cycles from his home to the court carrying his lunch with him.
Instead of using the judges' room for lunch, he shares his meal with the court staff.
He also avoids being escorted by court staff while moving around the court premises, choosing to walk on his own.