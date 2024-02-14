Coimbatore jewel firm manager loses Rs 9 lakh to man posing as policeman

COIMBATORE: A jewel firm manager lost around Rs 9 lakhs to a scamster in Coimbatore.

Police said Karthikeyan Natarajan, 38 from Chinnavedampatti, who works in a jewellery firm, had received a call in December last year from a person, who claimed to be a cop from Mumbai.

The fake cop threatened action against him as his bank account was found to have some illegal money transactions. He also demanded and received money in various installments to avoid action.

After receiving up to nine lakh, the scamster continued to threaten him for more money.

Finally, Karthikeyan realised that he was duped and lodged a complaint with Coimbatore cyber crime police. An investigation is under way.