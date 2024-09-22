Coimbatore international cricket stadium work order to be out in Oct

CHENNAI: Cricket fans in Tamil Nadu raving about homeboy Ravichandran Ashwin’s ton against Bangladesh in Chepauk stadium might have another reason to cheer about. Their dream of seeing a second international cricketing venue in the state is one step closer to reality. The state sports department is a little over a month away from issuing work orders for the Coimbatore cricket stadium.

Highly placed government sources disclosed that the state government would issue work orders for a design consultancy for the Coimbatore stadium in October. This after the state sports department helmed by Udhayanidhi Stalin successfully conducted a pre-bid meeting with potential bidders a fortnight ago. After successfully answering the queries of around a dozen participating firms in the pre-bid meeting, the State government has set September 26-27 as the deadline for the submission of the bids. Government sources privy to the meeting revealed that as soon as the design consultant is engaged, the work order would be issued for the design consultancy.

Amid rumours that the state was planning the largest-ever stadium of the country in terms of seating capacity and it has downsized its plans, top-level officials clarified that they are yet to decide the seating capacity.

Confirming the issuance of the work order, J Meghanatha Reddy, member secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu told DT Next that they have neither specified the seating capacity nor suggested any stadium as a model for the potential consultants as every cricket stadium was technically different.

Asked if they would visit other stadiums for reference, Meghanatha Reddy said, “Once we engage the design consultant, we plan to visit a couple of cricket stadiums along with the design consultant. The cost would also be worked out only after engaging the design consultant and based on the project report they submit.”

On the land availability which is said to be around 200 acres in Coimbatore, the SDAT member secretary clarified that a cricket stadium does not require so much land. “The entire Chepauk MA Chidambaram stadium only measures 13 acres. We require only 20 acres for the ground and another eight acres for parking facilities. We are looking to build a world-class cricket stadium with good cricketing infrastructure, world-class viewing experience and facilities. We are open to everything.”