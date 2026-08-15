Coimbatore honoured as Tamil Nadu’s best-performing municipal corporation

CHENNAI: Coimbatore was honoured as the best-performing municipal corporation in Tamil Nadu, securing the first prize at the State-level Independence Day celebrations in Chennai on Saturday (August 15). Thanjavur secured the second prize among municipal corporations.
The awards were presented by Chief Minister Vijay as part of the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the ramparts of Fort St George, where he also hoisted the national flag and delivered his maiden Independence Day address as Chief Minister.
Among municipalities, Bodinayakanur in Theni district secured the first prize. Arani in Tiruvannamalai district received the second prize, while Villupuram bagged the third prize. Chief Minister Vijay presented the awards during the ceremony, which was attended by senior government officials, police personnel and other dignitaries.
Earlier, Vijay arrived at the Fort St George ramparts and received the guard of honour from the Tamil Nadu Police before hoisting the Tricolour. He subsequently paid his respects and delivered his maiden Independence Day address. The celebrations marked the first Independence Day observed under the newly formed TVK government. The State-level ceremony featured the traditional flag-hoisting, guard of honour and presentation of awards to the best-performing local bodies.