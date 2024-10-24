Coimbatore: Government bus catches fire; alert driver spots smoke, saves lives

CHENNAI: A government bus carrying more than 50 passengers from Pollachi to Coimbatore suddenly caught fire while on the move. But none was injured, thanks to the alert driver who spotted the smoke and immediately stopped the bus, enabling the passengers to get down before the fire spread.

The incident occurred when the bus reached the area of Othakkal Mandapam. The driver noticed smoke and quickly pulled over and stopped the vehicle. This allowed all the passengers to safely disembarked from the bus. Soon after, the bus went up in flames.

The Fire and Rescue Services was immediately alerted, and its personnel are currently working to extinguish the flames. An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire.