Coimbatore girl ends life over NEET retest

The deceased, S Anu Keerthana, daughter of Senthil Kumar, a supervisor in Tasmac and a trade union functionary, from Park Town area in Kovaipudur, had cleared Class 12 in 2024 with a high score. She then aspired to pursue medicine and got enrolled in a private coaching centre for NEET.

The girl appeared twice unsuccessfully, but was confident of her performance in the examination held on May 3 this year and hoped to secure admission in a medical college. However, the announcement of a retest due to irregularities in the last examination left her distressed. With the nearing of the date for the retest, Anu Keerthana grew anxious and worried.