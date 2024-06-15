Coimbatore gears up for DMK's Mupperum Vizha on June 15

CHENNAI: Still basking in the glory of winning all 40 seats from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, the ruling DMK is organising a grand event at Coimbatore on Saturday evening.



According to a Daily Thanthi report, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin will headline the function, named Mupperum Vizha, where the party will felicitate him for the election victory and also thank the people for backing the DMK and its alliance partners in the Parliamentary elections.

The event will be held at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex at 4 pm on Saturday.

Dravidar Kazhagam President K Veeramani, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPM secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI secretary Mutharasan, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, Indian Union Muslim League president KM Kader Mohideen, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi general secretary ER Easwaran, Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi president Velmurugan, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president Jawahirullah, and other alliance party leaders and several thousands of people would take part in the event.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore police have taken measures to ensure security during the event. Apart from this, sniffer dogs and metal detectors have been brought for security purposes for the event at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex where the Stalin is scheduled to arrive and deliver a speech.